Rule of Two: Golden Lightsaber Awards Celebrate the Best of ‘Star Wars’

Welcome to the Rule of Two podcast! Collider Video’s spin-off to the popular Collider Jedi Council is hosted by Mark Reilly (AKA Darth Reillus) and Collider CEO’s Marc Fernandez (AKA Marc Sidious). Every week the two discuss their love of Star Wars, with intimate discussions about the Saga, the Prequels and Sequels.

It’s no secret that Reilly and Fernandez differ in their opinions about certain movies in the Saga (ahem, Star Wars: The Last Jedi). But where they do not differ is in their love of the brand. Star Wars is a passion for both and no matter their differences, they always find something to celebrate, discuss, and debate about the greatest Saga in the world.

This week represents the culmination of these many debates with the first ever Golden Lightsabers. The Golden Lightsabers is an awards ceremony made up of twelve nominations – the Oscars for Star Wars if you will – in which Best Theme, Best Opening Crawl and even Best Ending were considered. Both Reilly and Fernandez offered up their nominations for each category, followed by a debate and once the four nominees were decided, it was put to the fans to vote for a winner in each category on Twitter.

The usual nominations are here for every Star Wars film, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress, Best Director and Best Screenplay. However, the boys realized that we needed to get even more specific to satisfy the fans. So they included nominations for Best Opening Crawl, Best Ending, Best Star Wars Theme, Best Villain, Best Ending and even Best Special Effects Scene.

After the Twitter poll was posted, an overwhelming response came from Star Wars fans everywhere. And with each nomination, a healthy debate popped up, with Reilly and Fernandez commenting and discussing the reactions.

Now, the votes have been tallied, the polling places have closed, and the awards have been confirmed. The Star Wars saga, all the movies, have a fan in everyone. And that was the whole point of the episode, to vote on your favorite moments, to celebrate your favorite scenes, and to wonder what if there was an Oscars for Star Wars? So without further ado, let’s get to the winners of the Golden Lightsabers.

