New Photos and Details for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel ‘Galactic Starcruiser’ at Walt Disney World

While Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Walt Disney World Resort will very closely resemble its Disneyland Resort counterpart, it will take things one step further with a Star Wars voyage unlike any other, when the immersive vacation experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens. Guests will embark together, arriving and departing at the same time, on a two-night adventure that will provide the opportunity to become the heroes of their own stories, and where all of the choices they make will help determine how those stories progress.

After guests leave the real world behind and enter a Launch Pod that will transport them into space and to the Halcyon, the glamorous ship where every window features views into the wider galaxy, guests will stay in cabins where they can keep an eye on the ever-changing vistas. Onboard, they will experience incredible dining and activities, including getting to wield a lightsaber, and interact with characters, crew and other passengers, as they continue to enrich their journey.

The ship itself includes an Atrium, the Bridge, where you can learn about the navigation and defense systems and how to operate them, and hidden spaces where you’ll be able to uncover and share secrets. The trip will also include a “spaceport” day on Batuu, where you’ll be able to explore all that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has to offer.

For more information and to stay up-to-date, visit www.starwarsgalacticstarcruiser.com.