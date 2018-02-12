More Details Arise for That ‘Star Wars’-Themed Hotel at Walt Disney World

0

Disney Parks revealed quite a bit of new information yesterday as part of D23 Expo Japan, but probably the most tantalizing topic was that brand new Star Wars-themed hotel being built at Walt Disney World in Florida. We learned previously that Disney was crafting a Star Wars resort, offering a Westworld-like experience in which guests are given new identities and tasks once they arrive at the hotel.

Now, as revealed by DisneyParks, we have more details on exactly how this all will work. First off, the resort will be “seamlessly connected” to the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is the new theme park area that offers a brand new Star Wars experience. It’s Disney’s answer to Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter, except here they’re taking the Star Wars fandom to another level with this resort:

This first-of-its-kind resort will combine luxury with complete immersion into an authentic Star Wars story. Guests’ journey through space will start when everyone departs together for a multiday Stars Wars adventure by boarding a starship alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during a voyage through the galaxy. At the resort, guests immediately become active citizens of the galaxy and can dress up in the proper attire. Every resort window will also have a view into space. The opportunity for immersion at this resort will also stand out among all Disney resorts around the globe, as it will be seamlessly connected to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing guests a total Star Wars experience.

There’s still no opening date just yet, but Galaxy’s Edge is expected to open in both Disneyland and Disney World in 2019, so one expects this resort to be ready at that time or soon after.

In other Disney World news, they confirmed that Epot’s new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction will indeed be a roller coaster. A name hasn’t yet been given, but it will be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters when it’s added to Future World at Epcot, featuring a unique story different from the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Hollywood Studios.

An opening date for that one has also not been set, but exciting things are heating up in the world of theme parks. Over at Universal, Nintendo World is about to go under construction, and a brand new attraction/area at Wizarding World of Harry Potter is currently being built. Although Universal Orlando is keeping mum on just what it will be, rumors point to a Forbidden Forest-themed land complete with a new ride. Get thee to Orlando, Florida folks! It’s all happening.

