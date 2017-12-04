Geek Gifts: These ‘Empire Strikes Back’-Inspired Jackets Are Warmer Than a Tauntaun Carcass

0

It’s both wintertime and peak gift-buying season, so the folks over at Columbia sportswear have developed a mighty fine-looking line of Star Wars-inspired winter jackets sure to tickle any fan of a galaxy far far away.

Inspired by the rebel gear worn by Luke (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) while adventuring to the harsh Hoth winter in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Columbia has designed a limited edition run called the Echo Base Collection. All three coats will be available starting at 12:01 a.m. EST on December 8, and will set you back about $400.

You’ll also need to be quick on the draw because Columbia is only producing 1,980 jackets of each style, in order to commemorate Empire Strikes Back’s 1980 release date. Jackets will be available online and in select stores in the US, Canada, Europe, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. You can find more purchase details here and get the individual specs on each jacket style below.