‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Box Art Teased Ahead of Gameplay Reveal This Saturday

As gamers everywhere prepare for E3 2019, and the bevy of related events swirling around the main attraction, we expect a lot of teases, new looks, and enticing tidbits of news to make their way out into the world this week. Case in point: A new teaser for the box art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This “motion-poster” look comes just two days ahead of the first gameplay reveal that will show off the mechanics of the single-player action-adventure game set squarely within the Star Wars universe.

You’ll play as Cal Kestis, a young Padawan who survived the genocidal Order 66 and managed to stay out of the grasp of the Empire while continuing his Jedi training. Gotham star Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal, describes him as “street smart” and “wary” but “someone with a sense of optimism and a good heart.” He’s featured front and center on the new box art, along with shots of allies like Debra Wilson‘s former Jedi Knight Cere and antagonists like the Imperial Inquisitor known as Second Sister and her elite Purge Troopers.

Respawn Entertainment has shared the first look at box art for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, along with a placeholder for the game’s gameplay reveal at this weekend’s EA Play event. Look for the title to be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 15, 2019, and check out the teasers below:

Cal Kestis—one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order after the purge of Order 66—is now a Padawan on the run. Experience this all-new single-player STAR WARS™ story from Respawn Entertainment and EA Star Wars on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this holiday season, November 15, 2019.

Watch the STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Gameplay Reveal live from EA Play 2019, Saturday June 8th at 9:30 AM PDT.

