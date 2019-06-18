‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Details Reveal Force Abilities & the Cute Companion Droid, BD-1

0

We’re less than six months away from the arrival of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the highly anticipated title from EA, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm. Details have been few and far between and, unless you got your hands and eyeballs on the demo available at E3, you’re probably as eager to hear more as we are. Luckily, a new chat with some behind-the-scenes talent has hit the Internet and is teasing out some info.

StarWars.com shared an interview with Respawn’s Aaron Contreras, the narrative lead on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. He cracked the door open a bit on gameplay mechanics, story and character progression (for the playable character and his companion), Force abilities, lightsaber combat, and the familiar faces we can expect to meet along the way. Here are some of the highlights:

Here’s the timeline:

It’s set between Episodes III and IV. So it’s during what we call the Dark Times, when the Empire is totally dominant over the galaxy and there is no hope. It’s an authentic Star Wars story.

Here are some things players can look forward to as they experience Padawan Cal Kestis’ story:

Slowing blaster bolts in mid-air before re-positioning the Stormtroopers that fired them to take the brunt of the blast

“Thoughtful combat” when it comes to lightsabers; expect more payoff from strategic moves rather than just button-mashing combos and wild swings

Force powers will be effective against basic enemies, but elite trained units like the Purge Troopers may use these abilities against you since they are trained to anticipate them

Expect to learn new Force abilities and get an opportunity to improve or augment them as the story goes on

Lots of platforming, environment navigation, and exploration, including wall-climbing and, yes, wall-running

The BD-1 droid will dispense stim-packs to heal; scan interesting or dangerous things in the environment, and track’s the player’s progress and data collection. BD-1 can also “overcharge” technological things as a game mechanic and ability for hacking doors and the like. The droid can be tweaked and “evolved” over the course of the game

Here are some existing characters you’ll meet:

Wookiees over on Kashyyyk,

Saw Gerrera and the Wookiee Chieftain

General Tarfful, who is a character in Revenge of the Sith, is mentioned

Companion droid BD-1, Cal’s closest companion who rides around on his back. BD units were designed to be a “perfect companion to somebody who is an explorer or an archaeologist or adventurer who is out in the wild”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives November 15th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is available for pre-order now.