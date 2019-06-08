‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Gameplay Footage Reveals an Action-Packed Mission on Kashyyyk

0

Today at E3, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts revealed the first gameplay footage from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the single-player adventure game set in a galaxy far, far away. The 15-minute trailer follows the game’s main character Cal Kestis, voiced by Gotham and Shameless star Cameron Monaghan, a padawan who managed to survive the Palpatine’s deadly Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith.

This looks like everything single-player fans wanted Star Wars: Battlefront to be and more, basically Uncharted with a lightsaber. The footage takes place on the Wookiee homeworld Kashyyyk, as Cal is tasked with rescuing a few of the locals from the occupying Empire. Probably the biggest surprise in the trailer is the fact this mission comes courtesy of Saw Gerrera, Forest Whitaker‘s rebel character from Rogue One, and that Whitaker himself seems to have reprised the role.

Beyond that, this is a solid, polished look at the gameplay, which seems immensely satisfying for any Star Wars fan who ever dreamed of carving up a Stormtroopers or two. (The Stormtroopers here are all mostly useless and die immediately, so points for realism.) There’s also a bunch of very Star Wars-y touches, like Cal’s adorable robot buddy BD-1—voiced by longtime Star Wars sound designer Ben Burtt—and the massive Wyyyschokk spiders that you’re going to have to tussle with. Also, shout-out to the Stormtrooper who says, “At least we have the high ground.” My man knows what’s truly important.

Check out the full gameplay trailer below. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 15, 2019. For a full, comprehensive rundown of what to expect from the story and gameplay of Fallen Order, check out Perri Nemiroff’s report from Star Wars Celebration from earlier this year.