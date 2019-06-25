Watch: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Gameplay Revealed in 26-Minute Video

0

We’re less than five months from the release of Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order through Lucasfilm and EA. There’s a lot to unpack in that first sentence. Fans of Star Wars are obviously looking forward to another video game to get their hands on, even if Lucasfilm has had an up-and-down track record over the years. Those gamers who are familiar with Respawn titles like the Titanfall series and Apex Legends are hoping for something compelling and kinetic that offers aspects they haven’t seen before, while the specter of EA looms over everything. Could 26 minutes of gameplay from the new title help to clarify just what kid of game Fallen Order is going to be?

Yes and no. The new video released by EA shows off the first 26+ minutes of the single-player campaign. It’s chock full of story beats, familiar faces and places from Star Wars lore, and plenty of mechanics showing off Force powers, lightsaber combat, and droid abilities. (We’ll give them a pass on the visuals, which look a little rough, because it’s still “Alpha Footage.”) But beyond that it’s … okay? Not even aggressively okay. I watch this and the only reaction I have is, “Yep, looks like a game.” Maybe the final version will deliver something we haven’t seen before, some sort of gameplay mechanic or storytelling option that makes us want to engage with it rather than just casually stroll along and call out all the Star Wars references they’ve laid out in front of us. I wasn’t expecting Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to scratch my KotOR itch or be the second coming of Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire and legend(s) Dash Rendar. I was however expecting to be excited at the very least. YMMV

Check out more than 26 minutes of gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order below:

Order 66 has been executed. Once, staying alive meant hiding your abilities. Now, you must embrace them. Use the Force to manipulate your environment, master lightsaber combat, explore dangerous terrain, and remain one step ahead of the Empire.

