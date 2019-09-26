New ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Trailer Sets Up a Classic Light vs. Dark Side Storyline

0

It’s been a while since we got our last glimpse of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the third-person adventure game set within the Star Wars universe. But a new trailer, released today to celebrate the Sarlacc-sized merch pit “Triple Force Friday“, dives even deeper into the story of Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), a former Padawan who survived the Empire’s deadly Order 66 and looks to enact vengeance for his late lightsaber-wielding comrades.

There’s a lot to take in here, but the highlight of the trailer is all the attention paid to the Second Sister, the sinister Inquisitor working under Darth Vader who is tracking Cal throughout the galaxy. Though the character was first introduced in the comic book Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith #19, Star Wars has an official rundown on the Jedi-hunting voodoo that she do so well:

Ambitious and cruel, the Second Sister is one of the deadliest members of the Imperial Inquisition. She relishes hunting down both Force-sensitives and political dissidents for the Empire. Although she is an expert lightsaber duelist and adept with the dark side of the Force, the Second Sister’s greatest weapon is her brilliant ability to deduce and predict the behavior of her prey.

The latest trailer also explains just a bit more why Cal is so important to the Empire, besides the fact he avoided getting blasted to death in Revenge of the Sith. “He’s searching for something, something very precious to the Empire,” the Second Sister says. Whatever it is, you’ll probably be able to buy it during Triple Force Friday for like $49.99 so the Empire might want to just relax.

Check out the new trailer below. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 15.