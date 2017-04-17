New Details Revealed for Disney’s Star Wars Land Theme Parks

0

This weekend’s Star Wars Celebration wasn’t only about new Star Wars films and TV shows—we also got an update on the massive Star Wars Land theme parks that are coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019. When Disney first purchased Lucasfilm, the opportunities to expand the Star Wars brand obviously extended to Disney’s ever-popular and immersive themes parks. And indeed, the Imagineering team have been hard at work on developing Star Wars Land for quite some time now. The theme parks won’t open until 2019, so there’s still a ways to go, but Disney has revealed some new details about what parkgoers can expect from this collaboration between Disney and Lucasfilm.

First of all, the teams confirmed that the Star Wars Land world is officially canon—the story, environment, and characters are part of the established Star Wars universe. However, instead of transporting parkgoers to Hoth or Jakku, some planet we’ve seen in the movies, Star Wars Land will bring to life an entirely new world somewhere on the Outer Rim:

The remote village was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but the prominence of the outpost has been bypassed with the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer less attention, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe-haven for others intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order.

The land will be chock-full of questionable characters and exotic supplies, meaning there will be no lack for variety in the worlds. Construction is already underway, but given the 2019 opening date, these lands look to be extremely involved. You can get a closer look at some of the artwork below, and watch the video above to see folks like Rian Johnson discuss the conception and development of Star Wars Land.