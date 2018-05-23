‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Announces Opening Dates with New Trailer

0

Back in February, we got some new details on Disneyland and Disney World’s new Star Wars-themed attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and how the resort experience would be combined with the theme park:

This first-of-its-kind resort will combine luxury with complete immersion into an authentic Star Wars story. Guests’ journey through space will start when everyone departs together for a multiday Stars Wars adventure by boarding a starship alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during a voyage through the galaxy. At the resort, guests immediately become active citizens of the galaxy and can dress up in the proper attire. Every resort window will also have a view into space. The opportunity for immersion at this resort will also stand out among all Disney resorts around the globe, as it will be seamlessly connected to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing guests a total Star Wars experience.

We now know when this cool new attraction will be arriving at the various Disney parks. In a new trailer, Disney has announced that Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland in summer 2019 and at Disney World in late fall 2019. This means you’ve got plenty of time to save up and make plans for traveling to a galaxy far, far away and living out your own Star Wars story.

Check out the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge trailer below:

And here’s the official statement from Disney on the park’s development: