‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Ride Names and Details Revealed in New Videos

The good folks at Disney Parks made some exciting revelations with regards to the highly anticipated Star Wars land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge this past weekend. In addition to unveiling John Williams’ new theme for the immersive parks experience, Disney Parks released two new videos that offer a look at the two cornerstone rides—as well as their names.

“Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run” will put guests behind the controls of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, offering three unique flight crew roles. The video is but a very minor tease, but it’s nice to put a name to what we’ve previously just been calling “the Millennium Falcon ride.” This particular attraction is flight-focused, as guests get to pilot Han’s famous ship.

The other major ride at Galaxy’s Edge is called “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.” This one puts guests in the middle of an epic battle between the Resistance and the First Order, and the video was actually shot inside the finished interior of the ride—the hanger bay and control deck of a First Order destroyer. Moreover, EW reports that the ride will bring visitors face to face with Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren in the heat of battle.

Visitors to Disney’s parks have come to expect a high level of immersion, and that certainly appears to be the case with Galaxy’s Edge. If the execution of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando is any indication, we’re in for an extremely detailed experience with Galaxy’s Edge, and I can’t wait to get a look at it.

But that’s not all! Disney also offered another tease of the unnamed Star Wars hotel currently being built at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. We know the concept of the hotel is very Westworld in that guests are given Star Wars-appropriate identities and even costumes, and these new images reveal the shuttle pod that transports guests from Earth to their hotel in space. Indeed, at this hotel the idea is that guests have boarded a luxury starship. Check out the images below.

Hold on to your butts and start saving up, folks. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland in Summer 2019 and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Fall 2019.