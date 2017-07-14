‘Star Wars Land’ on Display at D23; New Video, Images Surface

0

Disney’s D23 Expo 2017 kicks off today, but the Mouse House got the party started early with a look at their Star Wars-inspired Lands coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World in 2019. For the full experience, you’re gonna have to Szalinski yourself and the whole family in order to get down to the scale of this new display model. I’m guessing that shrink ray technology isn’t available to most people, so we’ll just have to settle for the following video and images to give us a glimpse of what the parks will be like in just a couple short years.

Both Star Wars-inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.

Check out the D23 tease and a selection of images below:

The @DisneyParks #StarWars-themed land model is OUT of this world and you have to see it at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/87hg206TSI — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 14, 2017

We’re happy to pull back the curtain and give you the first detailed look at the model of this new land, which will be on display this weekend at the 2017 D23 Expo.

Here’s a look at some hi-res images for your clicking pleasure (via the Disney Parks Blog):

Here, guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

And here are some closer looks from D23: