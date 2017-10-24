Watch Rian Johnson’s Behind-the-Scenes Walkthrough of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

0

You’ve just got to love Rian Johnson. The guy has quietly put together a fantastic filmography with many years still ahead of him, but he’ll get the biggest exposure of his career yet when his latest effort, Star Wars: The Last Jedi bows in just over a month. Even if you’ve never seen any of Johnson’s work, listened to his commentaries, or heard his thoughts on film and pop culture, this new behind-the-scenes video should clue you in as to just the kind of fan and filmmaker he really is.

While walking through the various sets and visiting the many characters (and creatures) in the latest installment in the Star Wars story, Johnson’s vision and skill as a director is commented on by stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and even the late Carrie Fisher. It’s another behind-the-scenes look that tugs on the heartstrings and offers up some incredible inside looks. The film can’t come soon enough!

Also starring Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Andy Serkis (Snoke), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), with Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern, the film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below (via USA Today):

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past. The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15, 2017.

And for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, get caught up with our recent coverage linked below: