‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Benicio Del Toro’s Mysterious Character Kicks Back in a New Image

Some of the biggest surprises to come in Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi might have less to do with the plot of the Skywalker Saga and more to do with the new characters introduced along the way. One such fresh face appearing in the galaxy far, far away is Oscar-winner Benicio Del Toro, whose mysterious character known only as the “slicer” DJ will cross paths with John Boyega’s Finn and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose in the gambling resort city of Canto Bight.

Few details are available when it comes to DJ, but a brief tease from Empire for their current edition of the magazine (which is like a book you can throw away without feeling bad about it) reveals a bit more about him, along with a new image. Del Toro painted the character with a variety of colorful descriptions using everything from pop music, to literature, to weaponry to give us an idea of just what DJ is all about.

So as to the character’s personality, Del Toro described him as follows:

“This character could come straight out of a Bob Dylan or Tom Waites song, or even a Dostoyevsky novel. He’s like something out of Dickens; there have been characters like him in all kinds of literature.”

And as for the description of DJ being a “slicer”:

“He’s like a knife: if you grab him by the blade, he’ll cut you. If you grab him by the handle, he can be very, very useful.”

I rather like this description. It feels a lot more tangible than the vague references to similar characters “in all kinds of literature.” The only other insight into DJ came courtesy of Boyega, who described his character’s run-in with the slicer as follows:

“We just need a codebreaker and he’s the best in the galaxy. Unfortunately, he’s very dodgy and only in it for financial gain. He doesn’t fight for any side.. He has distinct opinions. The Resistance bombs the First Order one day, the First Order bombs the Resistance on another. It’s an ongoing war that will never end. For him, he’s trying to benefit off of that — which doesn’t make him the person you want to trust.”

If nothing else, DJ is an intriguing bit of mystery and Del Toro is certain to add his own unique flair to the character. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!