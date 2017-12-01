‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Daisy Ridley Learns Lightsaber Skills in Training Video

0

Psst, it’s December. Know what that means? In just two weeks, Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive in U.S. theaters and fans will get to see the latest installment of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga at long last. But a lot of hard work went into making this film, from the creative team behind the scenes to the hundreds and thousands of people in the crew that bring epic movies like this together. And let’s not forget the cast themselves who learned such specific skills as lightsaber training and First Order combat for the film.

A new behind-the-scenes training featurette shows just how hard they had to work. It includes a look at Daisy Ridley‘s Rey and her evolution from a staff-wielding warrior to a lightsaber expert, John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie‘s prep for a clash between Finn and Captain Phasma, newcomer Kelly Marie Tran‘s own fight training for her new adventure, and Adam Driver‘s return as the menacing Kylo Ren. There’s some impressive stuff on display here considering the pedigree of fight scenes that have come before it. It’s worth a watch.

So check it out below already!

The cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi prepare for their very physical roles in the Skywalker saga’s latest chapter.

