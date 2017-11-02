‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: New Images Reveal Snoke’s Throne Room, Praetorian Guards

0

On the heels of a new trailer released by Lucasfilm for the highly anticipated film Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes a closer look at the new reveals it provides. We’ve already seen Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) reunited with the famed spaceship, the Millennium Falcon, but a deeper dive into the trailer confirms that the craft will visit a number of planets in Rian Johnson‘s movie and will likely have a role to play in providing air supremacy. On the Dark Side of things, we also get a gorgeous glimpse of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) in the intimidating throne room flanked by Praetorian Guards who almost blend into the bloody crimson background. Impressive stuff. Can’t wait to see it all put together!

Also starring Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), with Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern, the film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

Check out the new images (with some context) below. Speculative story spoilers follow: