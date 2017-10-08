Watch: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Teasers Herald the New Trailer’s Arrival This Week

0

There’s a clever little marketing war going on behind the scenes of the year’s biggest movies. Warner Bros./DC Comics dropped the epic team-up trailer for their Justice League movie early this morning, but earlier still came Disney/Lucasfilm’s announcement regarding Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Not only did they reveal a pair of short teaser videos, nor did they stop at announcing the film’s new trailer dropping early this week, but they also confirmed that early ticket sales will go live once the trailer arrives. While this might be some subtle sniping between studios, fans of both franchises win out at the end of the day.

Lucasfilm announced today that the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Football (Sponsored by corporate synergy!) on Monday, October 9th during halftime of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game in Chicago. The game starts at 5:15 p.m. PDT/8:15 p.m. EDT. Following the trailer launch, tickets to the highly anticipated cinematic event will be on sale everywhere movie tickets are sold. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15.

Check out a pair of teasers below:

And for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, here’s the official synopsis and our recent write-ups: