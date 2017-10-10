‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: New Trailer Breakdown and Everything We Know So Far

0

By now you’ve surely seen the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer at least a couple of times. Hopefully you’ve had a chance to check out our selection of images from the trailer as well since they show off a bunch of new footage from Rian Johnson‘s upcoming film. However, pictures alone don’t tell the whole story. We’ve had months and months of lead-up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s release (with only a couple more months to go), so we’ve rounded up everything we know in order to break down this latest trailer. Take a deep breath before the plunge.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke), joined by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. The film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

In my breakdown of the previous trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we learned that the film would be paying homage to those that came before it by including references to previous training team-ups as they compare to Luke and Rey. There were also nods to some Star Wars Rebels characters and mythology, an introduction to the mineral-rich mining planet Crait, a new pilot for the Millennium Falcon, as well as new adventures for Poe Dameron. Finn, meanwhile, was locked down in the med bay, but that’s just one of many things that changes in this new trailer.

Here are some things we learned from the Star Wars Celebration panel; let’s see how they check out with this new trailer before diving in to the full thing:

Kylo Ren: No sign of his yellow Sith eyes yet, though they were teased during the panel.

C3PO will be back, but there’s no indication of his return here either.

As for Finn, he’s back, but “The Last Jedi is a test for all of the characters, but especially Finn.” Kelly Marie Tran ‘s mechanic Rose tags along on his adventure.

‘s mechanic Rose tags along on his adventure. On the Resistance: As Johnson said, “They did manage to take out the seat of power, and that has thrown the galaxy into chaos, and The First Order is going to jump on be making big moves at the start of the film.” Those big moves haven’t been revealed just yet.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that this trailer was cut in order to sell people on the movie, not inform audiences as to its every plot point. It should go without saying that these edits and dialogue/scene pairings of should be viewed with a skeptical eye. I’ll try to keep the speculation to a minimum and keep things focused to what we know and what we can confidently assume.