New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ TV Spot Reunites Luke and the Millennium Falcon

One of the highlights of the cure for insomnia that was Game 7 of the 2017 World Series was the surprise reveal of a new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The TV spot further revealed Rian Johnson‘s continuation of the Skywalker Saga, and things started off with the current patriarch of the famous family himself, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Some of the footage that followed has been glimpsed in earlier reveals, but there are other new looks scattered throughout, and the reunion between Luke and the Millennium Falcon was an absolute joy to behold.

Also starring Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Andy Serkis (Snoke), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), with Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern, the film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.

