Jedi Council: Is the 19-Month Break Between ‘Star Wars’ Movies a Good Thing?

by      February 8, 2018

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff, and Mark Reilly answers viewer questions including the following:

  • What is your earliest Star Wars memory and how did it start you down your own personal Star Wars journey?
  • Should Star Wars have animated specials on their Blu-ray special features menus that give fans a deeper understanding of the galaxy?
  • Will there ever be a Star Wars movie that features a Sith Lord as the lead or one told from the point of view of a member of the Dark Side of the Force?
  • Do you think the lack of marketing for Solo: A Star Wars Story indicates that Disney is trying to do damage control on a flop?
  • There seems to be no limits to Force powers lately, so at what point would the scope of a character’s Force powers be so out of control that it would strain credibility?
  • Are Disney and Lucasfilm saving an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie announcement until after Solo: A Star Wars Story opens?
  • Does Kanan cutting his hair in Star Wars: Rebels mean that he is done with hiding his identity and that he is ready to embrace being Caleb Dume?
  • Will the 19 month gap between Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode IX help the franchise or hurt it?
