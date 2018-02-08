Jedi Council: Is the 19-Month Break Between ‘Star Wars’ Movies a Good Thing?

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff, and Mark Reilly answers viewer questions including the following:
- What is your earliest Star Wars memory and how did it start you down your own personal Star Wars journey?
- Should Star Wars have animated specials on their Blu-ray special features menus that give fans a deeper understanding of the galaxy?
- Will there ever be a Star Wars movie that features a Sith Lord as the lead or one told from the point of view of a member of the Dark Side of the Force?
- Do you think the lack of marketing for Solo: A Star Wars Story indicates that Disney is trying to do damage control on a flop?
- There seems to be no limits to Force powers lately, so at what point would the scope of a character’s Force powers be so out of control that it would strain credibility?
- What will Grand Admiral Thrawn’s end look like in Star Wars: Rebels?
- Are Disney and Lucasfilm saving an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie announcement until after Solo: A Star Wars Story opens?
- Does Kanan cutting his hair in Star Wars: Rebels mean that he is done with hiding his identity and that he is ready to embrace being Caleb Dume?
- Could an animated or live action series between Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens explore the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Mara Jade?
- Will the 19 month gap between Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode IX help the franchise or hurt it?