Star Wars Movie Trivia Schmoedown Championship – Five-Way Match Featuring Sam Witwer

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

It’s time for the Movie Trivia Schmoedown! In front of a live audience at this years Star Wars Celebration, it’s a fatal five-way match between some of the toughest competitors yet including John Campea, Ken Napzok, Jenny Nicholson, Jeremy Jahns and special guest Sam Witwer.

ROUND ONE

Competitors will received 12 of the same questions and will have to write their answer on a whiteboard. Once their time is up, the competitors must speak and reveal the answer they have written down. Each correct answer is worth 1 point.

ROUND TWO

Competitors will spin from the category wheel. If they like the category they spin they can keep it but they also have the option to spin again. Each competitor will get three questions that are worth 2 points. However, there is the option to go to multiple choice. In that situation, that reduces the value of the question to 1 point.

ROUND THREE

In the final round, the competitors will pre-select from 19 categories and will get up to three 3 questions. Questions in this round are worth 2, 3 and 5 points.

SUDDEN DEATH

In an event where the competitors are tied during the third round, players will go to sudden death. For this round, the first competitor to answer incorrectly loses the match. The winner of this match will take the Star Wars Schmoedown Championship belt and will hold the title as the ultimate Star Wars knowledge holder.