‘Star Wars’: New Film Series to Be Written by ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Benioff and Weiss

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creative team behind HBO’s Game of Thrones and super well-thought-out ideas like Confederate, will now be writing/producing a new series of Star Wars films. So for any of you hoping to see Kathleen Kennedy & Co. tap some non-White male talent to shape the future of Star Wars, sorry but it looks like that’s not in the cards. Sure, some ladies and minorities might eventually make their way to the director’s chair–though that’s looking less and less likely–but it’ll be in D&D’s world.
The good news is that the new films in the Star Wars universe won’t have anything to do with the Skywalker Saga or anything that Rian Johnson has in mind for the new trilogy of films, not directly anyway. The bad news is pretty much everything else, unless you’re a die-hard Game of Thrones stan who sees nothing wrong with the series’ adaptation of George R.R. Martin‘s books–yeah, remember that guy? The actual author who dreamed up all this stuff?–or are unconcerned with Disney taking the super-safe path with a sure-fire franchise rather than using the guaranteed audience turnout to do something unconventional. Oh well. Here’s how the news broke:
Here's what Star Wars themselves had to say:
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going from Winterfell to a galaxy far, far away.
It was announced today that Benioff and Weiss, creators of the smash-hit, Emmy Award-winning television series Game of Thrones, will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films.
These new films will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently-announced trilogy being developed by Rian Johnson, writer-director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”
“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”
No release dates have been set for the new films, and there have (thankfully) been no sightings of White Walkers around Lucasfilm.