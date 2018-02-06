‘Star Wars’: New Film Series to Be Written by ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Benioff and Weiss

0

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creative team behind HBO’s Game of Thrones and super well-thought-out ideas like Confederate, will now be writing/producing a new series of Star Wars films. So for any of you hoping to see Kathleen Kennedy & Co. tap some non-White male talent to shape the future of Star Wars, sorry but it looks like that’s not in the cards. Sure, some ladies and minorities might eventually make their way to the director’s chair–though that’s looking less and less likely–but it’ll be in D&D’s world.

The good news is that the new films in the Star Wars universe won’t have anything to do with the Skywalker Saga or anything that Rian Johnson has in mind for the new trilogy of films, not directly anyway. The bad news is pretty much everything else, unless you’re a die-hard Game of Thrones stan who sees nothing wrong with the series’ adaptation of George R.R. Martin‘s books–yeah, remember that guy? The actual author who dreamed up all this stuff?–or are unconcerned with Disney taking the super-safe path with a sure-fire franchise rather than using the guaranteed audience turnout to do something unconventional. Oh well. Here’s how the news broke:

