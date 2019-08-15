‘Star Wars’: Benioff & Weiss Deal Altered, Rian Johnson “Moving Forward” from Legacy Characters

0

It’s been four months since the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker trailer dropped and people are straight jonesin’ for some more news out of the galaxy far, far away. We already told you about the Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ rumor that needs to be taken with so many grains of salt it’ll kill anyone with high cholesterol. But today has also brought the smallest of updates on the future of Star Wars, a.k.a the two planned trilogies spearheaded by David Benioff & Dan Weiss and Rian Johnson, respectively.

On the D&D front, it actually appears that the duo will not be as hands-on as expected. Though the original plan called for Benioff and Weiss to pen all three installments, a note in a THR report on the pair’s mind-boggling $250 million Netflix deal claims they are writing an overall treatment while aiming to also pen “at least one” of the films.

Sources say the Thrones pair is writing a treatment for a Star Wars trilogy and is committed to penning at least one of the films (the original deal was to write all three). It’s unclear if the duo, who also have another feature for Fox/Disney carved out, will do more than just write for Star Wars.

As for Johnson, the Last Jedi director confirmed that he’s looking to “move forward” from the main players of the 42-year-old Skywalker Saga while also digging into the “essence” of what makes Star Wars, Star Wars.

“I think that the fun and challenging part of it is to dive in, figure out what’s exciting and then figure out what it’s going to be,” he said. “We’re doing something that steps beyond the legacy characters. What does that look like? To me, the blue sky element of it is what was most striking about it. I know the way that I’m coming at it and what’s fun about it for everyone in George Lucas’ films is figuring out, ‘what’s the next step?’ It really makes you think and figure out what the essence of Star Wars is for me and what that will look like moving forward.”

D23, a place for actual updates, truly cannot come fast enough. For now, check out all your latest Star Wars news at the links below: