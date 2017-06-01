Collider Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars’ Doesn’t Have A Plan; Pablo Hidalgo Talks Luke Skywalker

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is June 01, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Ellis, Ken Napzok and Ashley Crossan. Today the council discuss:

Star Wars has no plans

Pablo Hidalgo talks about Luke Skywalker reunion in The Last Jedi

Hidalgo talks story group creative process

Snoke revealed in LEGO set?

Mark Hamill comments on Rian Johnson’s representation of Luke

Warwick Davis joins Han Solo cast

More actors arrive for Han Solo filming

Laurie Goode talks about bonking his head

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.