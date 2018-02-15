Jedi Council: What Could Benioff and Weiss Do with the Old Republic?

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Geek Girl Diva discuss the following:
- Disney and Lucasfilm announced that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been hired to write and produce a new series of Star Wars movies.
- Ron Howard announced on his Twitter that Jon Favreau is voicing a “cool and important alien” in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- EW released a spoiler-free article explaining why the Millennium Falcon looked different in the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story versus how it looks in the previous Star Wars movies.
- The crew takes a look at the first images of the four Solo: A Star Wars Story figures coming to Hasbro’s line of 6-inch Star Wars action figures, the Black Series, this spring.
- Omega Underground is reporting that art director Paul Inglis has been hired as the supervising art director for Star Wars: Episode IX.
- In an interview with EW, Ron Howard revealed that George Lucas helped him direct a scene in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- The Belfast Telegraph is reporting that George Lucas has been in Ireland location scouting for the Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie.
- Lucasfilm and Disney XD released two new clips for the February 19th episode of Star Wars Rebels titled “Jedi Night”.
- Den of Geek released an article speculating on how Solo: A Star Wars Story might connect to Alan Dean Foster‘s Splinter of the Mind’s Eye.
- The panel reviews Star Wars Thrawn #1 and Darth Vader #11.
- Twitter and Facebook Questions