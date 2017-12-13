Meet the Star-Crossed Lovers of ‘Storm: A Star Wars Indie’ in the Parody’s First Trailer

0

There’s very little room for romance in the Star Wars cinematic universe. And unless Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a rom-com in disguise, fans looking for a little bit of love in the galaxy far, far away will have to turn to other lore in the canon/Legends or fan-fiction for their fix. With that in mind, the folks over at Funny or Die have put together a new trailer for the romance-focused fan film Storm: A Star Wars Indie. The project hails from actor/writer/director Ryan Coopersmith and writer/director/producer Charles Muzard, and centers on the star-crossed romance between a human Stormtrooper named Ian and a Rodian bounty hunter named Teedo.

Also starring Josh Brown, Michael McGrady, Eliza Hooper, and Udo Kier (!), the trailer for Storm: A Star Wars Indie is available to watch right now, ahead of Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s release this Friday. Who knows, if this thing gets enough traction, maybe we’ll even get the full feature-length film!

Check out the trailer for Storm: A Star Wars Indie below (via Funny or Die):

When a Stormtrooper named Ian feels his life is missing something, it takes a Rodian named Teedo to fill the missing piece of his heart. Don’t miss the latest in the new Star Wars Indie series and a film that begs the question, “Why can’t all movies be set in the Star Wars universe?”

And for more on all things Star Wars, be sure to get caught up with the following links: