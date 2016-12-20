Watch: Forest Whitaker Returns to Voice Saw Gerrera in New ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Clip

0

Star Wars is feeling the synergy. Saw Gerrera, a character that originated on the Clone Wars animated series, popped over into the live-action realm for Rogue One, out in theaters now. The standalone anthology film also featured numerous references to Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels, including the appearance of the droid Chopper, the Ghost space craft, and a reference to a “General Syndulla” (presumably Hera Syndulla). As another attempt to deepen the bonds between the small and big screens, Saw is coming back to television for a role on Rebels.

This weekend, a fan posted a leaked image of a Toys R Us poster with Saw’s return, but EW confirmed his presence with a behind-the-scenes featurette. Better still, Forest Whitaker, who portrayed the character in Rogue One, returns to voice Saw in Rebels.

Dave Filoni, executive producer of the series, says in the featurette:

Forest really wanted to know a lot about the character. He watched The Clone Wars episodes with his character and I had some detail for him about things George [Lucas] and I discussed. It gave him more time to develop the character as far as, “How did he get there?”…He’s not quite as beat up as you see him [in Rogue One]. I never wanted to go into a lengthy thing about this is how Saw lost his foot. It’s more about his philosophy and who he is and what he thinks about the Rebellion — and how they go about resisting the Empire.

Saw will appear in a two-part episode called “Ghosts of Genosis,” which, as EW points out, is another reference to the planet that served as the manufacturing site for the first Death Star. Filoni explains in the footage that the character knows the Imperial forces may have the power to destroy the Rebels, but he won’t necessarily know it’s the Death Star. You can watch the clip right below.