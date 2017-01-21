More Collider
This Week in Animation News: New Clips from ‘Star Wars Rebels’, ‘Justice League Dark’

In This Week in Animation News I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

This week, Sony Pictures Animation hosted a presentation for their upcoming film slate which includes the untitled animated Spider-Man movie that will center on Miles Morales, the announcement of casting for both The Emoji Movie and the Christmas movie The Star, as well as updates on both Smurfs: The Lost Village and Hotel Transylvania 3. If you wanted a better look at Justice League Dark, you’re in luck because we have three new clips from around the web that show off the latest DC Universe Animated Original Movie!

justice-league-dark-etrigan-clip

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Elsewhere, there’s a new official trailer for The Nut Job 2Mark Hamill‘s latest voice acting role, a casting announcement for Aardman Animations’ Early Man, the announcement of the English-language cast of Guardian Brothers, a North American release date for the Annie Awards-nominated Japanese film Your Name, and even news of a live-action/animation hybrid film centering on the pop culture phenomenon that is Lisa Frank. It’s been a busy week, so let’s get to it!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

