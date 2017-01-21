This Week in Animation News: New Clips from ‘Star Wars Rebels’, ‘Justice League Dark’

0

In This Week in Animation News I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

This week, Sony Pictures Animation hosted a presentation for their upcoming film slate which includes the untitled animated Spider-Man movie that will center on Miles Morales, the announcement of casting for both The Emoji Movie and the Christmas movie The Star, as well as updates on both Smurfs: The Lost Village and Hotel Transylvania 3. If you wanted a better look at Justice League Dark, you’re in luck because we have three new clips from around the web that show off the latest DC Universe Animated Original Movie!

Elsewhere, there’s a new official trailer for The Nut Job 2, Mark Hamill‘s latest voice acting role, a casting announcement for Aardman Animations’ Early Man, the announcement of the English-language cast of Guardian Brothers, a North American release date for the Annie Awards-nominated Japanese film Your Name, and even news of a live-action/animation hybrid film centering on the pop culture phenomenon that is Lisa Frank. It’s been a busy week, so let’s get to it!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!