‘Star Wars Rebels’ Final Season Trailer Fully Embraces Rebellion

0

The end of Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels is about to begin. Coming October 16th, the final season of the hit animated series will get underway, and the greatest rebellion the galaxy far, far away has ever seen will begin in earnest. A lot has been leading up to this moment over the years and fans will certainly be experiencing a wide range of emotions once the premiere kicks off (and when the finale inevitably arrives, but we’ll delay that discussion until we absolutely have to). I, for one, can’t wait to see how the series wraps up and how the cinematic Star Wars universe ties into it all.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dave Filoni, the Star Wars Rebels voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, David Oyelowo as Kallus, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Warwick Davis joins the cast this season as Rukh, Admiral Thrawn’s deadly assassin.

Check out the new trailer for the final season of Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels below:

“This is how a rebellion starts… Let’s go.” The final season of #StarWarsRebels blasts off on Monday, October 16th! @starwars pic.twitter.com/SR7nW3IRGm — Disney XD (@DisneyXD) October 4, 2017

And for more of our coverage on Star Wars Rebels, be sure to check out our recent write-ups provided at the following links: