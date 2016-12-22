‘Star Wars: Rebels’ EP Dave Filoni Considering Retelling ‘Rogue One’ Storyline in TV Series

0

Rogue One is finally out and now begins the mythology building. Or, I suppose, in this case, it would be more like a mythology updating, filling in a part of the Star Wars story – specifically the Skywalker Saga – that had been previously simply alluded to in brief language in A New Hope. And now, Star Wars: Rebels must be considered as part of the same mythology, especially considering the use of classic characters like Darth Vader and Darth Maul, amongst others.

One of those others would be Saw Gerrera, the mostly-machine rebel chief played by Forest Whitaker in Rogue One. As we learned earlier this week, Whitaker will be voicing the character of Gerrera in Star Wars: Rebels episodes in the upcoming season, but that’s not the only connection that’s being made between Rebels and Rogue One. During a recent round-up of easter eggs on EW, Rebels EP Dave Filoni made some comments that signal that he has at least considered tieing the TV series and Gareth Edwards‘ blockbuster together even closer together through a major sequence in Rogue One, namely the battle of tropical Scarif. Specifically, the action would be linked via The Ghost, a battle-tested space ship, from Rebels and its appearance on a landing pad in Rogue One. Here’s what Filoni had to say about possibly incorporating Rogue One storylines into Rebels:

“I already have some theories about the story behind it…I can imagine doing that entire [Scarif] battle from their point of view, whoever is on the Ghost at that point.”

This part of the storyline wouldn’t come up for awhile in the Rebels universe, but it’s not like this would hurt the TV series in the slightest. From a marketing standpoint, it’s a no-brainer, and as far as the storytelling style of Rebels goes, this wouldn’t disrupt the story they’re trying to tell at all. In fact, there’s a chance that the writers for Rebels might have a more nuanced perspective on the Scarif battle than what Rogue One presented.