Better Call Saw! ‘Rogue One’ Antihero Is the Focus of This ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Trailer

If you’ve been following along with the excellent animated Star Wars series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, then you’re already pretty well versed in the events that occurred between the prequel film trilogy and the original film trilogy. But if you’ve only seen the live-action prequel movie Rogue One, you would be forgiven for not knowing what to make of Forest Whitaker‘s intimidating, damaged, and not-quite-sane antihero Saw Gerrera. If you wanted to spend some more time with Saw or just see the earlier side of his story, Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels has you covered.

The upcoming two-part episode titled “Ghosts of Geonosis” will air Saturday, January 7th. It will continue the adventures of the title heroes, who are currently enduring their third season of rebellion against the evil galactic Empire. However, the major hook and draw for this particular episode is the reappearance of Saw Gerrera, who is found at the center of this newly released trailer.

Check out the special two-part episode trailer below:

See Saw Gerrera as a rebel before he became a rogue. Catch the special two-part episode of Star Wars Rebels Saturday, January 7 anywhere you can watch Disney XD, and see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in theaters now.

If you need a little backstory (or just a reminder from the Clone Wars days), Saw first appeared in the fifth season of that show in the episode “A War on Two Fronts.” This was the first episode of a four-episode arc that saw Saw and his sister, Steela Gerrera, leading the Onderon rebels in a resistance movement against the Confederacy of Independent Systems (with the assistance of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and his padawan, Ahsoka Tano, of course). The end of that particular arc was bittersweet to say the least, and it helped to set Saw on his own unique path. See how it continued on Star Wars Rebels this weekend!

