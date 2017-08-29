‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 3 Blu-ray Rewards Fans and Connects the Canon Universes

0

As fantastic and rewarding as the new live-action Star Wars films have been for fans of the iconic franchise, the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and its follow-up series Star Wars Rebels are every bit as entertaining. They serve to fill in the gaps in time between films but also feature truly interesting and complex characters who go on life-changing adventures throughout the many worlds of the Star Wars universe. If you’ve only watched the movies, you’re missing out on a wealth of quality storytelling from the Star Wars canon.

Luckily, the Season 3 Blu-ray of the excellent Disney XD series is now available. With over 8 hours of footage, fans can relive all of the Season 3 adventures that saw Ezra Bridger attempting to balance his role as a leader against a brush with the Dark Side of the Force, while Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla struggle with their own personal family drama, to say the least. That’s just the tip of the Star Destroyer since the imposing and impressive villain Grand Admiral Thrawn continues to hunt the crew of the Ghost throughout the season. There’s a lot to explore in the episodes alone, but the Blu-ray’s bonus features make this a must-own for Star Wars fans who need to discover everything there is to know in Star Wars canon.

Season 3 of Star Wars Rebels takes place between the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Season 4 is looking likely to run smack into the events that set up that latter anthology film, all of which lead toward the original film trilogy. One of the many great things about Star Wars Rebels is that it exists in this interstitial space where there is a lot of story to mine and lots of colorful, charismatic characters who populate it. Sure, the connections that tie the animated series to the live-action films are great for fan-service, but they’re the cherry on top of a solid foundation of story. All of that is offered up to new and old fans alike in the excellent Season 3 Blu-ray.