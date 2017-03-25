This Week in Animation: ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Closes Season 3 with Admiral Thrawn’s Attack

0

In This Week in Animation, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

There’s a lot to cover this week, so here’s a look at what we have in store for you. In addition to a sneak peek at tonight’s Season 3 finale of Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels, we also have teasers for Pixar’s newest short film Lou and the latest effort from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC Entertainment, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.

As for trailers, we have new ones for the feature film The Boss Baby, the upcoming web series The Kings of Atlantis, and the Disney Junior show, Puppy Dog Pals. There’s a new Resident Evil animated movie coming to theaters later this year, and Godzilla is apparently getting its first-ever anime treatment, which will roll out on Netflix. It’s been a busy week for the streaming giant in terms of animation alone since not only are classic Voltron episodes now available there alongside Voltron Legendary Defender, but they’re basking in the glow of this year’s Daytime Emmy Nominations, of which Trollhunters and Dragons: Race to the Edge are solid contenders.

Elsewhere, all six seasons of Captain Planet are being made available as digital downloads thanks to Turner and Cartoon Network, while Marvel and Disney XD have released the third of 12 Rocket & Groot animated shorts online. If Sausage Party is more your speed when it comes to animation, you’ll be happy to hear that the team behind the adult comedy is bringing the Amberville story of author Tim Davys to life on Amazon.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!