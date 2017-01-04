‘Star Wars Rebels’: Obi-Wan’s Warning Rings Loud and Clear in a New Midseason Trailer

0

When Star Wars Rebels returns to Disney XD for the second half of the show’s third season, Ezra, Kanan, Hera, Sabine, and Zeb will continue their fight against the evil Empire. A new trailer for the midseason premiere promises that things will pick up right where they left off, so if you haven’t caught up with this season just yet, it’s better to skip the trailer until you do.

For those of you who are caught up, you’ll find a few reminders about where the Rebels left things back in December: Sabine has acquired the darksaber previously wielded by Darth Maul and trains with it under Kanan back on her home planet of Mandalore, Ezra revisits Obi-Wan’s message of warning to any remaining Jedi after the betrayal by the Emperor, and Admiral Thrawn continues pursuing his goal of stamping out the rebel threat. There’s a lot coming up in the second half of this season, but perhaps the most anticipated moment of all will be the epic clash between Obi-Wan and his longtime nemesis…

Watch the Season 3 midseason trailer for Star Wars Rebels below:

Hope. Revenge. Rebellion. See what’s to come in the rest of Star Wars Rebels Season Three in this thrilling mid-season trailer, and tune in when Star Wars Rebels returns on Saturday, January 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD! Watch Star Wars Rebels every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD.

