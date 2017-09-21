‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 4 Episode Titles Tease Connections to the Cinematic Universe

0

Star Wars Rebels is less than a month away from its season premiere, its fourth and final one, to be exact. But as newly revealed episode titles (and their premiere dates) reveal, the excellent animated series will be closing the gap between its story and that of the Star Wars movies more and more as we approach the series finale. Some titles make clear references to the ongoing strife on the planet Mandalore, a self-contained bit of military conflict captured by the series itself, while others make nods to the greater war against the Empire and the rise of a new rebellion. This promises to be the most exciting season yet and that’s really saying something!

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dave Filoni, the Star Wars Rebels voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, David Oyelowo as Kallus, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Warwick Davis joins the cast this season as Rukh, Admiral Thrawn’s deadly assassin.

Here’s the rundown courtesy of StarWars.com: