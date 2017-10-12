‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 4 Premiere Images Reveal the “Heroes of Mandalore”

0

The premiere of the final season of Star Wars Rebels is right around the corner! On Monday, October 16th, Disney XD (and the network’s app) will air the two-part, one-hour premiere episode “Heroes of Mandalore: Parts One and Two” throughout the day. So whether you’re watching at 12:30am, 3:00am, 7:30am, 5:30pm and/or 9pm EDT/PDT, you’ll be able to check out the beginning of the bittersweet end!

In this premiere episode, Sabine (Tiya Sircar) leads Ezra (Taylor Gray), Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and an army of her fellow Mandalorians back to her home world to rescue her father from the clutches of the Empire. When she discovers the Empire has resurrected a devastating weapon, she must decide whether to destroy it or use it herself. If this sounds like the hit animated series will be getting closer and closer to the events of the live-action movies, you’d be correct! We’ll see how it all plays out starting this coming Monday!

Need to get caught up on Star Wars Rebels before Monday’s final season premiere? Then take a look at this recap video:

Check out hew new images from the two-part Season 4 premiere below:

