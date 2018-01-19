‘Star Wars Rebels’ Final Season Trailer Promises One Last Lesson

0

Steel yourselves; Star Wars Rebels is about to kick off the last episodes of its final season this February, as revealed in a new midseason trailer. This thing’s about as epic as it gets, especially since it revisits the history of the title team, and specifically Ezra, before launching into a stunning display of the concluding adventure that awaits next month.

But there’s a lot going on here besides mere announcements. Keep your eyes peeled for a special appearance from an infamous character voiced by Ian McDiarmid, a new look for Kanan, and lots more lore hidden away within the scenes. Exciting stuff! Star Wars Rebels returns Monday, February 19th at 9pm on Disney XD for a three-week run, ending it all on March 5th. That run will include two back-to-back episodes each Monday night, and the grand finale, which will essentially be a 90-minute movie.

Check out the trailer for the final episodes of Star Wars Rebels below:

The end begins when #StarWarsRebels returns for its final episodes Monday, February 19 at 9pm EDT on @DisneyXD. pic.twitter.com/0PClrMeRGV — Star Wars (@starwars) January 19, 2018

And here’s a leaner cut:

The beginning of the end starts Monday, February 19 when Ezra and the Ghost Crew return to Disney XD with new episodes! When a new Imperial threat arises on Lothal, Ezra leads the crew back to his home world to defeat the oppressive forces of the Empire, under the command of the cunning Grand Admiral Thrawn. Old friends are reunited and new allegiances are forged as the series builds to its epic conclusion.

How’d you like that trailer? As executive producer Dave Filoni told EW:

“I felt like it was important to give this last trailer an overall perspective of what this kid had come from and what he had been learning. I like that line that line that says, ‘You’ve never been like anyone else…’”

MONDAY, FEB. 19

Premiere telecasts of “Jedi Night” (9:00 p.m. EST) and “DUME” (9:30 p.m. EST) on Disney XD and will be released on the DisneyNOW App (DisneyNOW.com) at 10:00 p.m. EST.

MONDAY, FEB. 26

Premiere telecasts of “Wolves and a Door” (9:00 p.m. EST) and “A World Between Worlds” (9:30 p.m. EST) on Disney XD and will be released on the DisneyNOW App (DisneyNOW.com) at 10:00 p.m. EST.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

Premiere telecasts of “A Fool’s Hope” (8:30 p.m. EST) and “Family Reunion – and Farewell” (9:00 p.m. EST) on Disney XD and will be released on the DisneyNOW App (DisneyNOW.com) at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Oh and if you were curious about any appearances by Han Solo …