‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 4 Trailer Heralds the Beginning of the End

In case you missed it, Disney XD has released the epic new trailer for Star Wars Rebels Season 4, a season that will be the last for the excellent animated series. If you still need to catch up on Season 3–which, by the way, has a fantastic Blu-ray edition that’s fan-friendly and loaded with insight–don’t fret, you’ve still got about a month until the end begins. (Oh and the Disney XD App will have Seasons 1 through 3 available starting September 28th!)

The Emmy-nominated animated series returns Monday, October 16th (12:30 a.m., 3:00 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT) on Disney XD and the Disney XD App in a special one-hour episode that marks the beginning of the Ghost crew’s most important mission yet. In this final season, they join up with the growing Rebel Alliance, which is struggling to unite against the Galactic Empire. But when a new Imperial threat arises on Lothal, Ezra leads the crew back to his home world to defeat the oppressive forces of the Empire under the command of cunning Grand Admiral Thrawn. Old friends are reunited and new alliances are forged as the series builds to its epic conclusion.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dave Filoni, the Star Wars Rebels voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, David Oyelowo as Kallus, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Warwick Davis joins the cast this season as Rukh, Admiral Thrawn’s deadly assassin.

Check out the new trailer for Star Wars Rebels‘ fourth and final season below:

All paths come together when Star Wars Rebels Season 4 premieres Monday, October 16 on Disney XD.

As a bonus, you can also check out new images from Season 4 below.