‘Star Wars Celebration’: Watch the Sneak Peek at ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 4

Not everything in the Star Wars universe is in live-action; the fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels is just the latest animated adaptation to become a hit. As part of the ongoing “Star Wars Celebration”, executive producer Dave Filoni and guests are presenting a special sneak peek at the upcoming fourth season of the hit series. Even if you can’t attend the event, you can watch it live from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM from the Star Wars Galaxy Stage.

Here’s what you can expect from the Star Wars Celebration event today:

Executive Producer Dave Filoni and special guests will bring an epic sneak peek at what’s to come in Star Wars Rebels fourth season. From the exclusive reveals, to the always lively audience Q&A, Celebration fans know this panel is not one to miss!

