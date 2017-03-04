This Week in Animation News: ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 4 Confirmed by Disney XD

0

It was another busy week in the world of Animation News! As the headline promised, Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels will be back for Season 4 this fall, and we’ve got a new clip from tonight’s episode to celebrate that fact. In other renewal news, Nickelodeon is rebooting its existing computer-generated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a 2D, traditionally animated series in 2018 and Disney XD has greenlit Season 2 of DuckTales ahead of the rebooted series’ summer premiere.

Elsewhere, fans of the Tokyo Ghoul manga and anime series recently got some confusing news about future releases from Viz Media that we’ll attempt to clarify. In more clear-cut news, FXX’s Archer: Dreamland debuted a new poster; Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons takes a trip under the sea for SpongeBob SquarePants; details and artwork for Marvel Future Avengers anime debuts; DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls 2 gets a release date; and Spark: A Space Tail gets a new trailer.

