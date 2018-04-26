New Anime-Inspired ‘Star Wars’ Animated Series to Feature Poe Dameron and BB-8

0

Fans of Star Wars animation, rejoice! A new animated series from Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) will be arriving on the Disney Channel. Star Wars Resistance, which just landed a series order at the network, will follow a young Resistance pilot by the name of Kazuda Xiono who’s tasked with spying on the First Order as the organization becomes more and more of a threat. The new animated series will arrive this fall on the Disney Channel in the U.S. and on Disney XD in other territories around the world, though a premiere date hasn’t been set just yet.

Star Wars Resistance is currently in production with Filoni overseeing as executive producer and creator, along with Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels alumni Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Amy Beth Christenson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) serves as art director.

Set before Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars Resistance will feature the beloved droid BB-8 alongside ace pilots, colorful new characters and appearances by fan favorites including Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively. Other cast members include Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, and Rachel Butera.

Here’s what Filoni had to say about the genesis of Star Wars Resistance:

The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots. My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.

Marc Buhaj, senior vice president, Programming and general manager, Disney XD, said:

Our colleagues at Lucasfilm have created a compelling narrative for an untold moment in the Star Wars galaxy, and we are excited to partner with them again on this new original series. Star Wars Resistance will bring viewers across generations an engaging story with heart, humor and both new and familiar characters.

Keep an eye out for more in the months to come!