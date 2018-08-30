Exclusive ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Character Cards Reveal Team Fireball, BB-8, and More

0

As part of our ongoing, family-friendly Collider Kids segment, we’re thrilled to bring you an exclusive look at characters from Disney’s upcoming new animated series, Star Wars Resistance. From Star Wars franchise veteran Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), this series takes place prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and follows Kazuda Xiono (“Kaz”), a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. But Kaz won’t be expected to go it alone! And we’ve got an exclusive early look at new images and character details for Kaz and his comrades.

In the one-hour premiere, airing Sunday October 7th at 10pm EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and its digital platforms, Poe (Oscar Isaac) and BB-8 assign newly-appointed spy Kaz (Christopher Sean) to the Colossus, a massive aircraft re-fueling platform on an outer rim water planet, home to colorful new aliens, droids and creatures. While undercover, Kaz works as a mechanic and lives with Poe’s old friend Yeager (Scott Lawrence), a veteran pilot who operates a starship repair shop run by his crew: Tam (Myrna Velasco), Neeku (Josh Brener) and their old battered astromech droid, Bucket. Kaz soon finds himself in over his head with his new friend BB-8 as he’ll have to compete in dangerous sky races, keep his mission a secret from his newfound family, and avoid the danger of the First Order. Following its U.S. debut, Star Wars Resistance will rollout globally on Disney Channels Worldwide.

The voice cast also includes Donald Faison as Hype Fazon; Jim Rash and Bobby Moynihan as Flix and Orka, respectively; Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma; and Rachel Butera as General Leia Organa.

Meet Team Fireball in this new video, followed by more character details in our exclusive character cards:

The actors and creative forces behind the galaxy’s newest adventure introduce you to the heroes of Star Wars Resistance. Premiering Sunday, October 7 at 10pm ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Check out the character cards for Star Wars Resistance below: