‘Star Wars Resistance’ Renewed for Season 2; New Trailer Reveals ‘Force Awakens’ Villain

Good news for fans of Disney’s Star Wars Resistance: The series has been renewed for a second season! Today, a new midseason trailer was also released to tease the rest of Season 1 — and it features a familiar Force Awakens villain.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Star Wars Resistance follows Kazuda Xiono (“Kaz”), “a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.”

The voice cast includes Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives) as Kazuda Xiono; Suzie McGrath (East Enders) as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence (Legion) as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor) as Torra Doza; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Hype Fazon; Jim Rash (Community) and Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales) as Flix and Orka, respectively. Plus, Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) returns as Poe Dameron, as does Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Captain Phasma.

The series is created by Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) created the series, with Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Justin Ridge (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers. Amy Beth Christenson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) is the series’ art director.

Check out the trailer below; Season 1 of Star Wars Resistance continues on Sunday, January 13th on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, with Season 2 planned to launch this fall: