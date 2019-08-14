‘Star Wars: Resistance’ Season 2 Trailer Brings Kylo Ren into the Final Season

0

Disney has released the first Star Wars: Resistance Season 2 trailer, binging Sequel Trilogy character Kylo Ren into the fold and announcing that the second season will be the last for the Disney Channel animated series. This new season takes place during the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and leads up to the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as Kaz and the team continue to fight the threat of the First Order.

This show was created by beloved Lucasfilm writer/producer Dave Filoni as the next animated series after the lauded Star Wars Rebels, and the first season covered events leading up to and running parallel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s unclear if the plan was always for the series to end after two seasons, but it can’t be a coincidence that Star Wars: Resistance Season 2 catches up to Rise of Skywalker, and that Rise of Skywalker is being planned as the conclusion to the entire Skywalker saga and the final Star Wars movie released in theaters until 2022. Perhaps the show was only meant to serve as an addendum to the live-action film trilogy, and once that’s over, Resistance ends as well.

I haven’t yet watched Star Wars: Resistance but I did watch and enjoy Star Wars Rebels. There’s a great avenue for Star Wars storytelling in the animation medium, and no doubt many new additions will appear on the upcoming streaming service Disney+ in due time.

For now, check out the Star Wars: Resistance Season 2 trailer below. The final season premieres on Sunday, October 6th on Disney Channel, with subsequent airings on Disney XD.