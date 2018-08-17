‘Star Wars Resistance’ Trailer Reveals Disney’s New Animated Series

0

Disney Channel has released the Star Wars Resistance trailer, offering a first look at the upcoming animated series. The show hails from creator Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and takes place prior to the events of The Force Awakens, following a young pilot named Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean) who’s been recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission that involves spying on the First Order. The show finds Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie reprising their roles as Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, respectively, but the focus is very much on “Kaz” who lives with Poe’s old friend Yeager, a veteran pilot who operates a starship repair shop.

This series is very much inspired by anime and marks an exciting new direction for the Star Wars universe on the small screen, after Rebels concluded its run earlier this year. Now there’s still Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series coming to the streaming service next year, but I love that Lucasfilm continues to focus on younger-skewing animated content via Disney Channel.

Take a look at the Star Wars Resistance trailer below. The one-hour premiere debuts on Sunday, October 7th at 10:00pm EDT/PDT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel VOD, with subsequent airings on Disney XD. The voice cast also includes Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Jim Rash, Bobby Moynihan, and Rachel Butera as General Leia Organa.