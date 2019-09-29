Two New ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Images Hint at Intense Rey & Kylo Ren Connection

0

New images from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker focusing on Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and the Knights of Ren have emerged courtesy of Empire magazine. Ridley and Driver lead a tip-top cast in the J.J. Abrams-directed Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final installment in the Star Wars Skywalker saga.

Before we can even break down the photos, we have to take a second to admire the gorgeous covers from Empire magazine’s exclusive Rise of Skywalker issue. Rey and Kylo Ren each get their own cover. In a clever twist, the separate covers form one cohesive image because the lightsabers they’re holding appear crossed when pushed together. A third cover shows Kylo Ren with his mask on, back to Rey, hinting at the final, epic face-off they will have in Rise of Skywalker.

Check out the new @StarWars: #TheRiseofSkywalker collectible covers from the latest issue of @EmpireMagazine. Read more at https://t.co/3tLuvDHFBd See Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/6xUMJMd4bu — Star Wars (@starwars) September 27, 2019

Let’s turn to some of the new images featured in Empire’s exclusive coverage, in addition to a photo of Kylo Ren and some Stormtroopers getting blasted away by something emitting blue light (Rey’s lightsaber?). The images focus on Rey and Kylo Ren once more as well as the Knights of Ren. It’s tough to tell where in the film’s events the Force-fight for control of a lightsaber between Rey and Kylo Ren will happen, but it’s a reminder that a lot has transpired since they teamed up for an epic duel against Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now, they’re in firm opposition of each other. We also get a closer look at the Knights of Ren uniforms, which we can see are even more imposing and ominous up close.

In addition to Ridley and Driver, The Rise of Skywalker‘s cast includes Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Domhnall Gleeson, and Ian McDiarmid. Specifics about the plot have been kept under wraps but we do know Rey and Kylo Ren’s battle for the galaxy will figure heavily into the plot as the Resistance makes its final stand against the First Order.

