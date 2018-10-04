Disney Reveals First ‘Star Wars’ TV Series Image; Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard to Direct

0

Production is underway on Disney’s upcoming live-action Star Wars series, and the studio has debuted a first look image along with a list of impressive directors! As we learned yesterday, titled The Mandalorian, the upcoming series witness the emergence of a new warrior in the Star Wars universe after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, following a long gunfighter to the outer reaches of the galaxy. In a bit of an unusual move, we’re getting a first look at the gunman before we know the actor who’s underneath the mask.

Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is writing and executive producing the series, with Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars director Dave Filoni helming the first episode. But the good news doesn’t stop there, additional directors include Thor: Rangarok helmer and internet fav Taika Waititi, Jurassic World star turned director Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), Jessica Jones and Better Call Saul director Deborah Chow, and Dope director Rick Famuyiwa.

That’s a whole lot of exciting talent right there. The main name bound to excite fans is Waititi, who is not only a genre fav after his work in the MCU, but also regularly gets fancast as Boba Fett in online circles. We may never see that come to pass on screen, but this certainly is a step in the right direction, and I can’t wait to see what the filmmaker brings to the world of Star Wars.

The Mandalorian will live on the Disney streaming service, which is shaping up with some pretty stacked programming, including standalone Marvel shows following Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki, Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch, a show set in the world of Monsters, Inc., a live-action Lady and the Tramp, and the Anna Kendrick Christmas movie Noelle. Check out the first image from The Mandalorian below.

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian: