Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Jedi Council: What’s Next For ‘Star Wars’ After ‘Solo’?

by      June 1, 2018

0

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Alex Damon, and Joseph Scrimshaw discuss the following:

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story opened to disappointing box office numbers both domestically and internationally. The panel offers their thoughts on why this happened.
  • The Wrap is reporting that numerous analysts are estimating that Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s final global tally will be between $400-450 million which would be the lowest total for any Star Wars film.
  • Ron Howard talked to Slashfilm about that famous cameo at the end of the film.
  • THR reports that Disney is possibly looking at releasing only one Star Wars film a year going forward.
  • The Orlando Sentinel reports that when visitors go to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge next year, they’ll be able to visit the village of Black Spire Outpost via Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.
  • Facebook and Twitter Questions
solo-a-star-wars-story-ron-howard

Image via Lucasfilm

Related Content
Previous Article
15 New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Images Tease Ghost, the Quantum Realm…
Next Article
Gina Prince-Bythewood Says Sony's 'Silver & Black' Movie Is Starting Over
Tags

Latest News