Jedi Council: What’s Next For ‘Star Wars’ After ‘Solo’?

- Solo: A Star Wars Story opened to disappointing box office numbers both domestically and internationally. The panel offers their thoughts on why this happened.
- The Wrap is reporting that numerous analysts are estimating that Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s final global tally will be between $400-450 million which would be the lowest total for any Star Wars film.
- Ron Howard talked to Slashfilm about that famous cameo at the end of the film.
- THR reports that Disney is possibly looking at releasing only one Star Wars film a year going forward.
- The Orlando Sentinel reports that when visitors go to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge next year, they’ll be able to visit the village of Black Spire Outpost via Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.
