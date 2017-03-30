Collider Jedi Council: Future of ‘Star Wars’ Spin-off Films; ‘The Last Jedi’ at Cinemacon

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is March 30, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Ken Napzok and Jeremy Jahns. Today the council discuss:

Star Wars spin-off films to be announced at Star Wars Celebration?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Cinemacon

Justin Theroux to appear in to appear in Episode 8

Mark Hamill to appear at Star Wars Celebration

Denis Lawson to appear at Star Wars Celebration

Transports in Episode 8

The formation of Jedha in Rogue One

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.