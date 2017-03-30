Collider Jedi Council: Future of ‘Star Wars’ Spin-off Films; ‘The Last Jedi’ at Cinemacon

-
Today is March 30, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Ken Napzok and Jeremy Jahns. Today the council discuss:
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Cinemacon
-
Justin Theroux to appear in Episode 8
-
Mark Hamill to appear at Star Wars Celebration
-
Denis Lawson to appear at Star Wars Celebration
-
Transports in Episode 8
- The formation of Jedha in Rogue One
What’s the Deal With Canon?
Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.